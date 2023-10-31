Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.