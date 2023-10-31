LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
LCNB Stock Performance
LCNB stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
LCNB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
See Also
