LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

LCNB Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

