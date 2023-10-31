Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RNST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Renasant by 169.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Renasant by 803.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Renasant by 515.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 486.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

