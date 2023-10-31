StockNews.com Upgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVCR. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,559,000 after buying an additional 1,159,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NovoCure by 1,246.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.