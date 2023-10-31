Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

