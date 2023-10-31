New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 72,859 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in New Relic by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

