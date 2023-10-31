Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

