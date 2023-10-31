StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Price Performance
Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Task Group
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Trading Halts Explained
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.