StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

