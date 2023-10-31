Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN opened at $0.75 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

