Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRGI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.