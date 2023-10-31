Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 681,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 178,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Featured Stories

