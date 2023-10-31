StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $92,766,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 13.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

