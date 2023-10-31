Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of BLIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
