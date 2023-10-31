Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

