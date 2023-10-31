H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

HRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.85%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

