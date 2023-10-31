Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.90.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

