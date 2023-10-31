IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $94.29 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

