Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $11.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCU. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

NYSE CCU opened at $11.32 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

