StockNews.com Upgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

