Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.15. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

