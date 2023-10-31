Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.39.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.67. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $2,174,465. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

