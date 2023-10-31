StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $210.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

