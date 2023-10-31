KeyCorp Raises Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $22.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 33,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $522,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,223.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 33,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $522,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,223.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $45,234,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,636 shares of company stock worth $11,477,786 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coursera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coursera by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

