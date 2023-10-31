Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $650.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.36.

NYSE DECK opened at $584.99 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $594.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day moving average of $513.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

