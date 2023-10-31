Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 49.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

