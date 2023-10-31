DA Davidson Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $41.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 40,293 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $595,933.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,463.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 40,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,933.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,463.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,545 shares of company stock worth $1,875,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Overstock.com by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile



Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

