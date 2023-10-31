Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,246 shares of company stock valued at $154,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $14,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

