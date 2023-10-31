Morgan Stanley Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $195.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

TSCO opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

