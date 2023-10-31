Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $132.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.65.

NYSE MRK opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

