OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

