Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.