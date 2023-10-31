PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $7.49 on Friday. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PFSweb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PFSweb by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

