Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

