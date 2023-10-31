EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EMCORE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

