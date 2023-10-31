Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDXS. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 561,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 553,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

