Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $776,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
