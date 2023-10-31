Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $776,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

