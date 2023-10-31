ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

