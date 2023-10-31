Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.57 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Culp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

