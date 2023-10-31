Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

