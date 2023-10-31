Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
