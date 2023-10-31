Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.25 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

