Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

