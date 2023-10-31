StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.96. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.