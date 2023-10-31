StockNews.com Lowers Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,359 shares of company stock worth $109,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

