Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$270.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$280.00 to C$270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$264.38.

TSE BYD opened at C$237.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$242.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$240.54. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$193.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.32. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.4175464 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

