Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

