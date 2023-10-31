Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.58.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.