Stephens Cuts Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target to $20.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.47. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.