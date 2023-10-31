Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TZOO. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.10 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,207,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,260,683.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 605,598 shares of company stock worth $4,048,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

