Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $807.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 over the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

