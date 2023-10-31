Truist Financial Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $275.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

