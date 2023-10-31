Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at UBS Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VC. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $117.88 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Visteon by 17.9% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

