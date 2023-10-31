StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.16.
In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris bought 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$113,570.00.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
